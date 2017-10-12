Interstate 20 reopened after chemical spill in Smith County

Traffic is flowing again on Interstate 20 through Smith County after haz-mat crews cleared an overturned 18-wheeler.

Law enforcement reopened the road around 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning at Mile Marker 565 near Farm to Market Road 2015.

Crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Transportation had closed westbound lanes Wednesday afternoon after a wreck involving a tanker truck carrying a hazardous chemical.

