Kilgore native Steve Torrence closing in on NHRA championship

When you consider Steve Torrence has overcome cancer and a heart attack, the Kilgore native is already a winner. But, the drag racer is closing in on his

first ever championship.



With three events to go, Torrence currently leads the NHRA points standings thanks to eight victories in 2017. The six-year veteran had eight career

wins heading into this season, so yeah, he's on fire.

Next up, a home race so to speak this weekend in Ennis. Torrence is hoping to keep his hot streak going and finish the deal.



