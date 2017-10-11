Van quarterback Garrett Moseley named Built Ford Tough player of the week for Class 4A

Moseley has been named the player of the week.

After putting up ridiculous numbers last Friday, Van's Garrett Moseley has received state wide recognition by being named the Class 4A Built Ford

Tough Player of the Week for week 6.



In a 56 to 38 shootout win over Athens, Moseley accounted for seven touchdowns and 385 total yards.

A big reason why the Vandals are undefeated and ranked number nine, through six games the senior QB has put up over 2,260 yards

to go with 29 touchdowns.



