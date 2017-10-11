Red Zone GOTW: Gilmer preps for undefeated Pleasant Grove

At the high school level, our Red Zone Game of the Week features 12th ranked Pleasant Grove and No.8 Gilmer.

Undefeated, the Hawks are just one win shy of matching their win total in each of the past three years. It's safe to say the program is having a breakout campaign.

The Buckeyes, on the other hand, are 4-1, with their lone loss coming against No.1 Carthage.

This is the district 7-4A Division II opener for both squads, and whether it be in league play or the postseason, Gilmer defeated Pleasant Grove in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Over the past seven years, the Buckeyes have failed to win a district championship only twice. You have to go back all the way to 2010 to find the last time they lost two regular season games.

Gilmer is averaging over 50 points per contest in 2017, but its defense will have to rise to the occasion in this top 15 showdown.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.