Alto Water Supply issues boil water notice for some customers

From Alto Rural Water Supply:

Due to a break in a water line, Alto Rural Water Supply Corporation PWS is issuing a boil water notice for customers on FM 1247, CR 2825, and CR 2823.



To insure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled or obtain water from some other suitable source.



When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice. If you have any questions concerning this matter you may contact the office at 936-858-4648.