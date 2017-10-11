Students sport pink hair for breast cancer awareness in support of school receptionist

It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and two students at East Texas Charter School in Longview are showing their support for a school mentor, a breast cancer survivor, with their hair.

Kim Emerson is celebrating 10 years free of breast cancer. She works at the East Texas Charter School as the attendance clerk and receptionist, but recently two of the school’s students gave her a special surprise.

Freshman students Nathan Ghignon and Emilio Garcia, who met Mrs. Emerson just at the start of the school year, came to campus last week with dyed pink hair.



Mrs. Emerson says, “They came into my office and said, as they took of their hats, 'Mrs. Emerson, this is for you'.”



Ghignon says he immediately noticed, “Her face like lit up in shock.”

Mrs. Emerson was brought to tears.



The two young men agree their bold, pink support has caught the attention of their classmates, but Garcia says it is worth it because the “school wouldn’t be the same without her.”

Ghignon and Emerson plan to keep their hair dyed pink through the end of the month.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.