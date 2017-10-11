Chandler police responding to wreck, FM 315 backed up a mile south of FM 3079

Chandler police and Texas DPS are responding to a wreck on FM 315 with injuries.

According to law enforcement officials ETMC Air 1 has taken at least one person from the scene of the two-vehicle wreck.

Police say that FM 315 is heavily backed up in the area due to the wreck. Please avoid the area if possible.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

