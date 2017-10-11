3-vehicle wreck near Chandler sends two to Tyler hospitals

Chandler police and Texas DPS are responding to a wreck on FM 315 with injuries.

According to law enforcement officials, a three-vehicle wreck occurred at FM 315 at FM 3079 in Henderson County. DPS responded.

According to DPS spokesperson, Sgt. Sara Warren, the preliminary investigation shows that that a 2009 black Toyota Prius was traveling north on FM 315 and a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup was traveling south on FM 315. For an as yet undetermined reason, the Ford pickup veered into the north bound lane and struck the Toyota passenger car. The Ford pickup rolled and came to rest in the north bound lane of FM 315. The Toyota Prius drove off the east side of the roadway coming to rest in a culvert.

Warren says the driver of the Toyota passenger car, 48 year-old, Phillip Walker, of Tyler, was transported by air ambulance to Mother Frances Hospital, in Tyler, with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup, 35 year-old, Ryan Morrison, of Chandler, was transported by ambulance to Mother Frances Hospital, in Tyler, with minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota Highlander, 71 year-old, Andy Bates, of Chandler was not injured.

Warren says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.