Nothing like free flowers to make everything...bouquet

You may have heard the term pay it forward, well the Society of American Florists has declared October 11 the day to “Petal it Forward”. Across the country florists were giving away bouquets to random people.

And an East Texas flower shop caused a lot of smiles to bloom on people’s faces.

Casa Flora in Longview wasn’t going to be a shrinking violet on “Petal it Forward” day.

Employee Patty Fair just loves to be a part of making everything..bouquet by helping offer up:

“Two-hundred acts of kindness. We actually had two-hundred and ten bouquets, which was well over a thousand stems of flowers,” Fair said.

But there’s more to it than just handing out one bouquet.

“And we’d like to present you with a bouquet to keep for yourself, and then we’d also like to give you a bouquet to ‘Petal it Forward’ to someone else,” Fair smiled.

At Louis Morgan Gifts and Pharmacy shoppers like Jan Lewein and employees like Judy Litzenberg were thrilled at their timing.

“You just got bouqueted,” I said to Lewein.

“Yes, I got bouqueted, and it was fantastic,” she said with a smile.

“There’s just not a better surprise than beautiful flowers; and to think that you receive some and them you get to share with somebody else,” Litzenberg said.

“Where’s the other bouquet going?” I asked Lewein.

“The other bouquet is going to Claudette Little, a very good friend of mine,” Lewein replied.

“Well, you’re more than welcome,” Lewein said to her friend Claudette Little.

“Oh my goodness,” Little beamed.

And goodness is what it’s all about, but not just for the receiver.

“For those of us that are in the shop all day long and don’t go out and deliver flowers like our drivers, we get to do it so it’s really kind of nice,” Fair relayed.

And it was the same across town at Barron’s with Casa Flora employee Maryann Simpson.

“It’s National Petal it Forward Day so enjoy these,” Simpson said handing complete strangers two bouquets.

“Are they surprised?” I asked Simpson.

“They’re like okay I’m not wanting to buy anything, we’re like we’re just giving them. These are for you. This is our small act of kindness for you,” Simpson beamed.

“Now go make the ladies at the office happy,” Simpson said to another recipient.

“I’m going to,” said 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles who just happened by.

And with that they put the petal to the metal to sow the seeds floral happiness.

In 2015, 44 cities in 27 states participated in “Petal it Forward”, and last year it grew to 234 cities in all 50 states, according to the Society of American Florists.

