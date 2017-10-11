City of Tyler restructures downtown parking garage fees

The city plans to offer first come first serve spots for free, then offer pay by the month reserved spaces. (Source: KLTV)

Parking in a downtown Tyler parking garage will soon be free for daily use customers.

As it stands now, the city says it loses tens of thousand of dollars a year because the Fair Plaza Parking Garage is not full enough to pay for staffing. Of the 384 spaces in the garage, the city says just over 20 percent of them are regularly filled.

So to generate enough revenue to keep up the structure and not run a deficit, the city will make daily use free to eliminate the attendant staff position and gate maintenance costs. The city plans to offer premium parking spots on the ground level for $60 per month and non-premium reserved spots for $30 per month.

The remaining spots will be first come first serve and free for daily use customers.

The city says it also plans to pursue advertising opportunities within the garage, offering space for businesses to display ads.

The city says the parking gates will be gone in a couple weeks, but don't have an exact date yet.

