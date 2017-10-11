Missing Greenville teen found 48 miles from home, now safely back with parents

A teenage boy who went missing on October 6 has been found safe.



The boy, Cooper Gudgel, 16, went missing from home on the 6th. He had no medication for treatment of his autism with him, and his family was concerned that he'd be suffering from delusions and may not be aware of his surroundings.

Officials say that Garland police located him at a Walmart and he has been returned safe to his parents. No more information was released.



