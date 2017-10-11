Hazmat crew at scene of overturned semi hauling hydrochloric acid on I-20

DPS confirms they are responding to a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20.

The wreck occurred just after 4:30 p.m. at FM 14 and FM 2015, causing the closure of all westbound lanes beginning at one mile west of FM 2015.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal, Hazmat has been requested to the scene. The Fire Marshal could not confirm what liquid had spilled from the overturned semi.

Red Springs Fire Department is also assisting on scene.

TxDOT's spokeswoman Kathi White confirmed that crews are in route and will be assisting with route detours.

Please seek alternative routes if possible.

KLTV has a crew on the scene and will continue to bring you the latest updates.

