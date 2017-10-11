Speeding motorcycle crashes on I-20 after pursuit by deputies, driver arrested

A motorcyclist has been arrested after leading officials on a chase and crashing on I-20.

Jeremy Shay Taylor, 37, is charged with evading arrest after officials say he tried to escape custody.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy saw the motorcycle traveling on the interstate at a high rate of speed. He attempted to pull Taylor over but he did not stop and a pursuit began.

Taylor finally crashed while trying to evade the deputy at the 577 exit in Smith County, according to Harrison County PIO Jay Webb. Webb says thankfully he got caught up in some traffic and was traveling at a low rate of speed when he crashed.

Webb says Taylor had two warrants for his arrest, one for theft and another for a traffic charge.

He's now in the Harrison County Jail.

{Note: A previous version said the Upshur County Sheriff responded. This has been corrected to name Harrison County Sheriff's Office.}

