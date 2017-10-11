City of Palestine warns residents of email phishing scheme

The City of Palestine is warning residents about the hacking scheme scammers are using to steal information.

According to a statement released, several residents have received emails from City of Palestine personnel. These emails began after a network hack from earlier this year.

The statement clarifies that the emails are not from the city, but from hackers who stole email contacts from the city email.

The city also adds that no other data, such as personal financial information, was stolen or accessed during the hacking.

Official’s advice that residents do not click on the link to an invoice sent by a City of Palestine personnel.

