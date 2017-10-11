4th Annual Auto & Cycle Show Benefiting East Texas Crisis Center

Press Release: Texas National Bank

Cozad Insurance Group and Texas National Bank are hosting their 4th annual Auto and Cycle show, benefiting the East Texas Crisis Center.

We invite the community to join us for an evening of fun! Join us on Friday, October 13th from 5:00-8:00pm at ‘The bank with blue roof’, Texas National Bank located at 2133 W. Grande. Last year we had 76 entries for the auto and cycle show; we expect an even larger group of entries this year! Clowns, face painting, balloon animals, popcorn and hotdogs will be offered. There will also be a Lemon-AID stand giving away fresh squeezed lemonade and accepting monetary donations for the children at the Crisis Center. Tyler Ford has generously donated a sharp, blue 61 ½ Mustang! Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event.

The East Texas Crisis Center is dedicated to providing safety, shelter and education for victims of family violence, sexual assault, and other violent crime. Their commitment to restoring dignity and purpose in the lives of victim’s services over 500 women and children each year in 5 counties.