New details released on camper fire in Liberty City neighborhood

New details have been released as to why a camper went up in flames in Gregg County Tuesday evening.

According to Chief Richard Sisk with Sabine VFD, the owner had thrown aerosol cans into a burn pile full of trash. When the cans exploded embers caught the grass near his camper on fire.

Sabine volunteer firefighters responded to the call on Chad Loop, which is off FM 1252 in Liberty City.

Sisk said that the camper was a total loss. The owners were not at home and no injuries were reported.

Related: Trash fire spreads, causes camper to go up in flames in Liberty City neighborhood

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.