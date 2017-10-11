Gift of Love: Frankie

Killing it on the court! Frankie, got to hang out with the TJC Apache basketball team during practice.



"My favorite thing is when you have to rush down the court and go make a play,'" Frankie said.



Frankie is a very sweet, polite, and crafty youth who has a strong desire to be adopted. This 7th grader says he likes school.



"My favorite subject is math," Frankie said.



As for his future, he says he would like to serve in the Marines.



Frankie enjoys sports, painting, coloring and playing video games. He likes going to church and singing in the choir. Frankie also enjoys cartoons, especially SpongeBob and Avatars. In addition to basketball, Frankie loves to play football and hopes to be able to play on a team one day. His favorite football team is the Miami Dolphins.



"My favorite activity is when I go to the Boys and Girls Club I go play pool and I go play on the play station", Frankie said.



Frankie says his dreams in life are to get adopted, go to Disneyland or Disney World, and to see his younger sister again. Frankie will benefit from clear messages that he is safe and his needs will be met by his forever family. But most importantly, he needs a family that can show Frankie the Gift of Love.

