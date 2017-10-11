Man who robbed Patrick Mahomes accepts plea agreement

The man who admitted to robbing Patrick Mahomes II has accepted a plea deal in court.

Today, Pinkerton accepted a plea agreement in Judge Jack Skeen Jr.'s courtroom. Pinkerton will serve 12 years for each robbery charge.

Michael Pinkerton was facing three charges of robbery. His jury trial was scheduled to begin on Oct. 16.

Related: Jury trial rescheduled for suspect in Patrick Mahomes robbery

Pinkerton was arrested on May 12. He admitted to investigators at the Smith County Sheriff's Office, in a taped statement, that he committed the offense of robbing Mahomes and two other individuals. Pinkerton said he did not know who he was robbing and that it was just a random act with a random target.?



Related:

+Patrick Mahomes victim of reported aggravated robbery

+Mahomes robbery suspect admitted to offense, sheriff to hold press conference on incident

+Suspect in Patrick Mahomes robbery indicted

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.