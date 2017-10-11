Longview brothers plead guilty to murder, sentenced to prison

Two Longview brothers will now serve time in prison after pleading guilty in court today to murder.

According to the Gregg County District Clerk's Office, Devante Darden, 19, received a sentence of 50 years. His brother, Deiontray Darden, 20, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of Federick Jones, 35.

The brothers were arrested in 2015 for the Labor Day shooting. The Darden brothers were accused of murdering Jones who was found on Sept. 7 in the middle of Scenic Drive in Longview. Jones was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Both were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery after a search warrant was issued at their home in the 400 block of Tammy Lynn.

A 16-year-old juvenile was also charged with deadly conduct, aggravated robbery, and murder.

The Darden brothers must serve half of their sentences before becoming eligible for parole.

Related: 3 arrested in Labor Day shooting in Longview

Related: Two Longview men charged with murder

Related: 2 indicted on charge of murder in Longview Labor Day shooting

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.