Longview police need help identifying suspects who returned stolen merchandise

Longview police need help to identify two suspects who they say returned stolen property to a store that was taken during a vehicle burglary.

A white female suspect and a black male suspect were captured on camera at the Michael's on West Loop 281 returning the stolen merchandise.

Police say the items were allegedly stolen in a vehicle burglary in Longview.

If anyone recognizes the two suspects captured in the photos or has any information on the vehicle burglary you are asked to contact Det. Doug Pickering at 903-237-115 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

