Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and very nice. High temperatures in the mid 70s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  It's a chilly start with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s and even a few 40s this morning!  Clear skies today with light winds and temperatures reaching the mid 70s by afternoon.  Another cool start to tomorrow as temperatures drop back into the 50s by tomorrow morning.  Sunny and warmer tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s.  The warming trend lasts into the weekend with temperatures nearing 90 degrees by Friday and Saturday afternoons.  However, another cold front is on the way for Sunday afternoon.  A few showers and thundershowers are possible along the front and temperatures will cool back into the 70s to start next week.

