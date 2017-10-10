Friends, teammates remembering TVCC students



Tonight, the family and friends of two Trinity Valley Community College students are mourning the loss of two freshman students.

Bryce Cook of Houston and Tyler Spillman of Spring, Texas were returning to campus after a weekend away when they collided head-on with an 18-wheeler. Both died as a result of their injuries.

Early Monday morning, two of his football players, freshman Bryce Cook and Tyler Spillman were killed in a head on collision with an 18-wheeler.

TVCC Assistant Football Coach Will Reed says since the two were freshman, they have only been working with the football team since July, but they have already left a lasting impression. “We'll remember them joking and laughing and bringing a little more life to our program,” said Reed.

Edward Rese, a teammate of the young men, hopes this tragedy will bring his teammates closer together. “It’s just a wake up call that every moment in life is not guaranteed, so we've got to take advantage of everything”, Rese said.

While both of the young men will be remembered for their talent on the field, and their sense of humor off the field, Coach Reed wants make sure they are remembered as great students too.

“They were great young men and they will be sorely missed,” said Rese.

