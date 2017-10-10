Trash fire spreads, causes camper to go up in flames in Liberty City neighborhood

Sabine VFD firefighters responded to a call about an RV fire in Gregg County on Tuesday evening.



The fire is on Chad Loop, which is off of FM 1252 in Liberty City. Kilgore dispatchers say that the fire was called in as a grass fire, and Sabine VFD responded to the scene.

Chief Richard Sisk with Sabine VFD said that the grass fire was started by a trash fire which spread. The grass fire caused the camper to ignite, as seen in the attached viewer video.

Sisk said that the camper was a total loss. The owners were not at home.

The fire is now extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.