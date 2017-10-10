CDC reports rise in STDs

Numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an increase in three common sexually transmitted diseases, making the new numbers of STD cases a record high for the US.

Now, one East Texas organization is calling for more effective prevention efforts.

The East Texas Cares Resource Center helps people with problems that aren't easy to talk about.



“We do prevention information for STDs and HIV,” said Jeanette Deas Calhoun, who is the executive director of the organization.

She said by assisting people who live with HIV, it has proved to her that better sex education is needed in East Texas.



The new record-breaking numbers on STDs released by the CDC do not surprise her.

“Particularly, the Millennials, they don’t think this can happen to them,” Calhoun said.



CDC reports that in 2016, Americans were infected with more than 2 million new cases of STDs, the highest number ever reported.

According to the report 1.6 million of the new cases were from chlamydia, 470,000 from gonorrhea, and nearly 28,000 cases were primary and secondary syphilis.

All three can be cured with antibiotics, but if left undiagnosed, they can cause serious health problems.

The CDC says at least half occur in people ages 15 to 24.



“Family members should talk to the young persons about STDs and at-risk behavior,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun believes these rates won't lower anytime soon, unless community members are aware of the risk.