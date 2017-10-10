City of Tyler to consider approving NET Health budget

Tyler City Council considers NET Health's proposed budget in the regular meeting Wednesday.

The public health district's proposed operating budget for the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year comes in at $9.8 million, and $8.1 million of that will be funded through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

City and county funding amounts to $466 thousand and the rest of the operating budget is filled through health district generated revenue.

Tyler City Council will also consider authorizing an extension on NET Health's lease at the old fire station on Frankston Highway for another two years.

For a full rundown of Wednesday's meeting, here's the agenda.

