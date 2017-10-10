Lake Street near TJC set to re-open

A welfare concern call is now being investigated as a possible assault or accident after a burn victim was hospitalized.More >>
The office of the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Mike Jones and appointed Bob D. Morgan, Mala Sharma, and J.P. Steelman to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.
Marion County is now under a burn ban.
When Adrian Peterson signed with the Saints this off-season, a lot of experts wondered if it was a good fit.
Downtown Lindale's Main Street Market is filled with vintage treasures and fall inspiration! 104 North Main Street in Lindale; phone number is (972) 750-2311 if you have any questions!
