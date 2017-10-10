Lake Street near TJC set to re-open

The city says once crews finish a few housekeeping items and move the equipment, the road will be ready to use. (Source: KLTV)

One of TJC's main campus thoroughfares is soon to reopen after contractors finished pouring the final pavement for the new culvert at East Lake Street and Elizabeth Drive.

The street, which sits on the western edge of campus, was out of commission for more than a year after heavy rains in 2015 and 2016 damaged the old culvert.

"Like several of our drainage projects, this is not something we anticipated," City of Tyler Project Engineer Kyle Dykes said. "We treated this as an emergency drainage project and it's definitely good to get this taken care of so it's not a hazard to the public."

The project has been underway for months, and the initial goal of an August finish wasn't reached due to heavy rain events through the year.

"Those [are events] that highly affect a drainage project in a creek area," Dykes said.

Crews finished pouring the pavement on the culvert Tuesday. Dykes says crews are set to clean up Wednesday.

The street will re-open once crews finish taking equipment away from the scene.

