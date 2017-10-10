Marion, Cass County now under burn ban

Marion County and Cass County are now under burn bans.
Commissioners approved the burn ban in Marion County today, and it was signed by Judge Lex A. Jones.
Cass County is also now under a burn ban. The ban was signed by Judge Becky Wilbanks.
A burn ban is a mandatory order that is put into effect when drought conditions exist, prohibiting outdoor burning for public safety.
To see a list of statewide burn bans, click here.
