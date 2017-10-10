Palestine native Adrian Peterson traded to Cardinals

When Adrian Peterson signed with the Saints this off-season, a lot of experts wondered if it was a good fit. After five weeks, the answer turned out to be no.



As a result, New Orleans was willing to part ways with the veteran running back, and did so on Tuesday. The Cardinals have traded for Peterson, and will give the Saints a 2018 sixth round in return. A Palestine native and 2004 Palestine High School graduate, Peterson has rushed for just 81 yards on 27 carries so far this season. His longest run is 11 yards.



With David Johnson on injured reserved because of a fractured wrist in week 1, Arizona is searching for a way to boost its running game that is currently last in the NFL in terms of rushing yards per game and per carry.



To make room for Peterson, the Cardinals have released fellow running back Chris Johnson.

Peterson, 6-1, 220, is a 10-year NFL veteran, who captured the NFL MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the year in 2012, is a four-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.



Peterson regularly attends Palestine's "Adrian Peterson Day" to sign autographs and take pictures with area kids. He also donated over $100,000 of his own money after the Palestine flooding in 2016.

Related: Saints finalize contract with Adrian Peterson



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

