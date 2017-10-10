DPS releases details in crash that killed two TVCC football players

Trinity Valley Community College announced Monday evening the deaths of two of its programs athletes.

DPS has released details on the fatal crash that killed Tyler Spillman, 19, of Spring, TX and Bryce Cook, 19, of Houston. Both played football at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.

According to the release, both Spillman and Cook were in a vehicle traveling north on FM 488, 1.5 miles south of FM 416. A TTST gasoline tanker was traveling south on FM 488. The vehicle Spillman and Cook were traveling in veered over into the path of the TTST and struck head-on. The car and the truck cab burst into flames.

The driver of the TTST, a 56-year-old male of Ft. Worth was taken to Navarro County Medical Center in Corsicana with non-life threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the passenger car died at the scene. Both bodies were taken to Dallas for autopsies.

The 8800 gallons of gasoline in the tanker did not leak or burn.

DPS is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Trinity Valley Community College posted on Facebook yesterday about the two men saying they were saddened by the news and that both the men's leadership on the football team and overall presence on campus would be missed.

