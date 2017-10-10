Tyler PD investigating whether victim's burns assault or accident

Downtown Lindale's Main Street Market is filled with vintage treasures and fall inspiration! 104 North Main Street in Lindale; phone number is (972) 750-2311 if you have any questions!More >>
Downtown Lindale's Main Street Market is filled with vintage treasures and fall inspiration! 104 North Main Street in Lindale; phone number is (972) 750-2311 if you have any questions!More >>
Trinity Valley Community College announced Monday evening the deaths of two of its programs athletes.More >>
Trinity Valley Community College announced Monday evening the deaths of two of its programs athletes.More >>
A welfare concern call is now being investigated as a possible assault or accident after a burn victim was hospitalized.More >>
A welfare concern call is now being investigated as a possible assault or accident after a burn victim was hospitalized.More >>
Greenville police are seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing autistic teen.More >>
Greenville police are seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing autistic teen.More >>