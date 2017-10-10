Tyler PD investigating whether victim's burns assault or accident

A welfare concern call is now being investigated as a possible assault or accident after a burn victim was hospitalized.

According to Tyler police, they responded to the 1200 block of McCurley Drive in regards to a welfare concern call. Police say a Hispanic middle-aged female was hospitalized with a non-life threatening burn.

At this time it is unclear whether this was an assault or an accident, but police are actively investigating.

We will continue to update as soon as details become available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.