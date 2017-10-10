Greenville PD seeks public's help in search for missing autistic teen

Greenville police are seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing autistic teen.

According to the Greenville police department, they are searching for 16-year-old Cooper Gudgel, who was last seen Oct., 6 in his Greenville home.

Authorities say Cooper is autistic, who at times suffers from delusions and may not be aware of his surroundings. They also believe Cooper has not taken his medications since leaving home.

Cooper was last seen to be wearing blue jeans with gray and blue tennis shoes, and also believed to be carrying a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information on Cooper Gudgel’s location is urged to call the Greenville police department at 903-457-2900.

