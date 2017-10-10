Counterfeit bills recovered by Troup P.D.

Troup Police say they have recovered three counterfeit bills.

According to the Troup Police Facebook page, one of the bills did get passed in a transaction before it was noticed to be counterfeit.

The Chief of police tells KLTV that the $20 bill was passed at a sonic. The investigation is ongoing at this time and police expect an arrest will be made soon.

The two $100 bills were discovered on some railroad tracks in Troup and were reported to police. Those bills were not passed.

Troup Police encourage citizens to pay close attention to each bill you receive. If you do come in contact with any counterfeit money you are urged to contact police immediately.

