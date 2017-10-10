Apple-pecan skillet cobbler by Mama Steph

This recipe is quite easy to make, and is perfect for baking on a cool fall day!

Apple-pecan skillet cobbler

8 cups of Granny Smith apple slices (about 5 1/2 pounds)

2/3 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup plain flour



1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves



1 stick cold butter



15 ounce package of oatmeal cookie mix (find it near the brownies in the store)

1 cup chopped pecans



Method:



1. Heat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine syrup, flour, and spices. Whisk until smooth, then add the apple slices, and toss until well-coated.

3. In a separate bowl, cut the butter into the cookie mix, until it looks crumbly. Add the pecans, then toss together to equally distribute them throughout the crumble mixture.

4. Pour the apples into a 12" iron skillet or a 9x13" baking dish. Spread out evenly across bottom of pan.

5. Top the apples with the crumble mixture, spreading out across the pan, end to end.

6. Bake for about 30 minutes, then cover with foil very loosely. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes longer, to ensure apples are tender.

Serve warm, with a scoop of your favorite ice cream! I used a toffee ice cream that had a ribbon of caramel running through it, and it was perfect. Vanilla would be wonderful, as well.

Enjoy!

