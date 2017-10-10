Burn ban lifted for Henderson County

Troup Police say they have recovered counterfeit bills.More >>
Troup Police say they have recovered counterfeit bills.More >>
The Palestine high school football player who was assaulted by another player has been released from the hospital.More >>
The Palestine high school football player who was assaulted by another player has been released from the hospital.More >>
The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office says the burn ban has been lifted in Henderson County.More >>
The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office says the burn ban has been lifted in Henderson County.More >>
East Texans brace for change as Washington D.C. lawmakers discuss bump stock regulations.More >>
East Texans brace for change as Washington D.C. lawmakers discuss bump stock regulations.More >>