Burn ban lifted for Henderson County

The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office says the burn ban has been lifted in Henderson County.

The post was made this morning on their Facebook page.

The county was placed under a burn ban on Sept. 26.

Officials urge you to be cautious while burning and do not leave fires unattended at any time. They also say you should have a water source readily available at all times in case it is needed to extinguish a fire that gets out of control.

Under state law you are responsible for any fire you start so, therefore, you are responsible for any damage your fire causes, even if it's accidental.

To see a list of statewide burn bans, click here. To see a list of East Texas burn bans, click here.

