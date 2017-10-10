Palestine football player released from hospital after assault

The Palestine high school football player who was assaulted by another player, off the field, has been released from the hospital.

Michael Stanczak's family says he was released on Sunday. He was released earlier in the weekend but according to his family he had to go back because he was intense pain. On Sunday, he was released on a stronger pain regime.

His family says they have been giving him round the clock care due to the pain and that he is suffering from PTSD.

Le'George Gray was arrested on Sept. 28 for assaulting his senior-year teammate. Gray is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The arrest affidavit reveals that the fight began over a $5 debt owed to Gray. Stanczak reported to police that he had lost a basketball game to Gray and owed him money.

Stanczak was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas with severe facial injuries following the assault.

On September 28, Stanczak underwent surgery for multiple facial fractures including his jaw.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses and the time his parents are missing from work to care for their son.

