Tuesday's Weather: Clearing skies, windy and much cooler. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! The cold front is moving through the area this morning from northwest to southeast. Behind the front, winds are gusting to 20 mph and temperatures are dropping into the lower 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning and a few isolated showers and thundershowers are possible along the front. However, rain chances do not look likely for all of East Texas. As the front moves further south, skies will be clearing out by midday and early afternoon. Winds stay breezy through the day and high temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach the mid 70s. As winds calm overnight, temperatures will drop quickly. Expect morning lows tomorrow to be in the lower 50s with clear skies. Mostly sunny tomorrow and still cooler than average with temperatures in the mid 70s again. The warming trend kicks in by the end of the week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Warm this weekend as well, but another cold front is on the way Sunday afternoon.

