College tragedies

We're staying in close touch with our Raycom sister station in Lubbock, KCBD, to bring you the most up-to-date information on the shooting reported on the campus of Texas Tech. We'll have a new report for you at 10.
We'll also have a new report on the deaths of 2 Trinity Valley Community College football players.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He says you should look for much cooler temps tomorrow. See what you can expect from the weather where you live at 10.
DPS is currently en route to the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle.More >>
DPS is currently en route to the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle.More >>
Trinity Valley Community College announced Monday evening the deaths of two of its programs athletes.More >>
Trinity Valley Community College announced Monday evening the deaths of two of its programs athletes.More >>
Smith County officials are considering joining Upshur County in a case against several pharmaceutical companies, alleging clear roles in the rise of the regional (and national) opioid crisis.More >>
Smith County officials are considering joining Upshur County in a case against several pharmaceutical companies, alleging clear roles in the rise of the regional (and national) opioid crisis.More >>
East Texans brace for change as Washington D.C. lawmakers discuss bump stock regulations.More >>
East Texans brace for change as Washington D.C. lawmakers discuss bump stock regulations.More >>
Two well-known Texas-based companies have come together to create something new, to the delight of both their fan bases.More >>
Two well-known Texas-based companies have come together to create something new, to the delight of both their fan bases.More >>