College tragedies

We're staying in close touch with our Raycom sister station in Lubbock, KCBD, to bring you the most up-to-date information on the shooting reported on the campus of Texas Tech. We'll have a new report for you at 10.

We'll also have a new report on the deaths of 2 Trinity Valley Community College football players.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He says you should look for much cooler temps tomorrow. See what you can expect from the weather where you live at 10.

