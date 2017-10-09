Trinity Valley Community College confirms 2 football players kil - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Trinity Valley Community College confirms 2 football players killed in wreck

By Stephanie Frazier
(Source: TVCC on Facebook) (Source: TVCC on Facebook)
EAST TEXAS

Trinity Valley Community College announced Monday evening the deaths of two of its programs athletes.

The social post said that Cardinal football players Bryce Cook and Tyler Spillman have died. The school, which is on fall break Monday and Tuesday, shared the news on Facebook:

We have reached out to school officials for more information.

