Identity released in fatal Smith County motorcycle wreck

DPS says one man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Monday.

DPS released the following statement:

On 10/9/17 at approximately 5:03 p.m., Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one vehicle crash on CR 431 approximately one mile west of Kennedy St., in Smith County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 black Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was traveling south on CR 431, at an unsafe speed, when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle drove off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 55 year-old, Kenneth Calip, of Lindale, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace #2, Gary Alfred. The investigation is still on going and no other information is available at this time.

The wreck occurred on County Road 431, or Old Mineola Highway, near Kennedy Street, in the Lindale area.

