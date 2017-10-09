Identity released in fatal Smith County motorcycle wreck

East Texans brace for change as Washington D.C. lawmakers discuss bump stock regulations.More >>
East Texans brace for change as Washington D.C. lawmakers discuss bump stock regulations.More >>
Two well-known Texas-based companies have come together to create something new, to the delight of both their fan bases.More >>
Two well-known Texas-based companies have come together to create something new, to the delight of both their fan bases.More >>
DPS is currently en route to the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle.More >>
DPS is currently en route to the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle.More >>
Trinity Valley Community College announced Monday evening the deaths of two of its programs athletes.More >>
Trinity Valley Community College announced Monday evening the deaths of two of its programs athletes.More >>
Smith County officials are considering joining Upshur County in a case against several pharmaceutical companies, alleging clear roles in the rise of the regional (and national) opioid crisis.More >>
Smith County officials are considering joining Upshur County in a case against several pharmaceutical companies, alleging clear roles in the rise of the regional (and national) opioid crisis.More >>