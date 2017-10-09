DPS responding to motorcycle wreck in Lindale area

DPS is currently en route to the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle.

The wreck occurred on County Road 431, or Old Mineola Highway, near Kennedy Street, in the Lindale area.

Officials say they are not on scene yet but are on their way. Lindale volunteer fire department is responding.

Injuries are not known at this time.

Details are limited. Please stay with KLTV for more information.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.