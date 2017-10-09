DPS responding to fatal motorcycle wreck in Lindale area

DPS is currently en route to the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle.

The wreck occurred on County Road 431, or Old Mineola Highway, near Kennedy Street, in the Lindale area.

Officials at the scene say there is at least one fatality. No more information has been made available, pending next of kin. Please stay with KLTV for more information.

