Amber Alert discontinued for missing Richardson girl, search continues

Authorities have discontinued an Amber Alert that was issued over the weekend for a Richardson, Texas girl, but Richardson police say the investigation into her disappearance continues in full.

According to the Associated Press, 3-year-old Sherin Matthews was reported missing over Saturday morning, after her father made her stand outside in the middle of the night, as a punishment for not drinking her milk. Though the Amber Alert has "timed out," the search for the child continues.



"The alert ran out of time, basically. If there are no leads, no suspect information, and no vehicle description, the alert times out," said Richardson PIO Sgt. Kevin Perlich.

Perlich said Sherin has not been found, and that the investigation continues in full swing Monday afternoon. He named a number of agencies who are involved in the search along with local law enforcement, including the FBI, Texas Rangers, The Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and forensic specialists.

Matthews’ father, Wesley Matthews, 37, who was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, posted bond on Sunday.

