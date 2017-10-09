Amber Alert discontinued for missing Richardson girl, search continues

Authorities have discontinued an Amber Alert issued over the weekend for a Richardson, Texas girl.

According to the Associated Press, 3-year-old Sherin Matthews was reported missing over Saturday morning, after her father made her stand outside in the middle of the night, as a punishment for not drinking her milk. Though the Amber Alert has "timed out," the search for the child continues.



"The alert ran out of time, basically. If there are no leads, no suspect vehicle, and no vehicle description, the alert times out," said Richardson PIO Sgt. Kevin Perlich.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Sherin Mathews from Richardson, TX,

on 10/09/2017. pic.twitter.com/zf4acRMAwc — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 9, 2017

Perlich said that the investigation continues in full swing Monday afternoon. He named a number of agencies who are involved in the search for Sherin, including the FBI, Texas Rangers, The Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and forensic specialists.

Matthews’ father, Wesley Matthews, 37, who was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, posted bond on Sunday.

Police continued to search for Sherin on Monday.

A representative for the Texas division of the AMBER Alerts office declined to comment and referred all questions to the Richardson Police Department.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.