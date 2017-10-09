Henderson County man charged with arson for July structure fire

A Henderson County man has been charged with Arson for intentionally setting fire to a structure in July.

Justin Michael Markee, 32, of Mabank was charged on October 6 with arson of a habitation, inside the Henderson County Jail. Markee was already in jail on unrelated charges.

According to the Henderson County Fire Marshal, Shane Renberg, on July 14, Assistant Fire Marshal Sherry Powers responded to a structure fire in the Bonita Points subdivision, in the Gun Barrell City area.

After an investigation, the fire was determined to be intentionally set by Markee.

Arson of a habitation is a first-degree felony.

Markee is currently in the Henderson County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.