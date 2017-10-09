James Avery teams up with Whataburger to give fans something new to crave

If you're a devoted Texan,and love jewelry and big, juicy burgers, two of our state's most noteworthy companies have partnered up to give fans like you something to crave.

There's good news and bad news, though.

First, the good news. James Avery Craftsman and Whataburger have teamed up to create a piece of jewelry, a charm, that their respective fans are going crazy for.

The sterling silver charm is in the shape of the Lone Star State ... of course. It is then embossed with the famous W logo that causes most of us Texans to immediately feel hunger pangs.



The bad news is that the charm is already sold out on the Whataburger site. However, they say they're planning to have more of them available soon. If you're interested in watching for that, click here.

The charm is only available on Whataburger's website, and retails for $60.



Notably, if you search "Whataburger" on the James Avery website, the state of Texas charm with a heart in the center comes up, and honestly, that symbolizes how most Texans feel about Whataburger, anyway.



