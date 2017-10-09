Inmate hospitalized after being struck with spear at ETX prison

An ETX inmate had to be taken to the hospital today after being struck with a weapon Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, in the Palestine area.

According to Jason Clark, Director of Public Information, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Clark says an offender was being escorted from the shower area at Coffield Unit when another inmate threw a 24-inch paper spear from his cell. The weapon struck the 35-year-old inmate in the shoulder.

He was taken to the unit infirmary and it was determined that he needed further medical attention.

He was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center and then to ETMC in Tyler. Doctors determined surgery is needed to repair the injury.

Clark says the offender is in stable condition at ETMC and it is considered a non-life threatening surgery.

Investigators with the Office of Inspector General- TDJC is investigating.

