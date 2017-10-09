Police: Father, son beaten outside Tyler restaurant, two arrested

A father and son are recovering after being beaten in the parking lot of The Grove restaurant on Friday night.

Justin Wayne Glaspie, 32, of Frankston and Jacob McGuffey, 31, of Tyler were both arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

According to Tyler Police, McGuffey was driving in the parking lot of the restaurant, with his passenger, Glaspie. A man in his 50's was walking with his son, who reportedly was in his 20's, and walked in front of the car McGuffey was driving.

Police say the father gave the driver a hand gesture as he passed in front of the vehicle. McGuffey then reportedly got out of the vehicle and started beating the man in the parking lot. Glaspie reportedly then got out of the vehicle and placed the man's son in a headlock so he couldn't help his father. He also was beaten by Glaspie.

When officers arrived on the scene, McGuffey was on top of the man still punching him in the face, according to Tyler Police.

Both Glaspie and McGuffey were taken to the Smith County Jail. They each posted $2,500 bond and were released on Saturday.

