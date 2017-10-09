Voter registration deadline Tuesday

From the Smith County Elections office

The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the November 7 Election is Tuesday, October 10, 2017. The deadline pertains to new registrations and address changes only.

Smith County residents can register at the Elections Office, at 302 E. Ferguson, or online, at Votetexas.gov. If registering online, the application must be printed out, signed and postmarked by October 10, 2017. If you are registered to vote but have moved since the last Election, the deadline to change your address on your voter registration information is Tuesday. There is no need for people to re-register.

The election will include a Smith County Bond for road and bridge projects, elections for the cities of Arp and Whitehouse, and several statewide Constitutional Amendments.

Early Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 through October 27; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 30 through November 1; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 2-3. Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Early Voting locations will be at the R.B. Hubbard Facility, next door to the Elections Office, at 304. E. Ferguson in Tyler; the Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale; Heritage Building, 1900 W. Bellwood Road in Tyler; Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St. in Whitehouse; and the Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196 in Noonday.

On Election Day, November 7, Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the 34 polling locations in Smith County instead of being restricted to their precinct.

For more information on the local elections, visit the county website.