Tyler man behind bars after kicking, biting officers, hitting unoccupied vehicle

An ETX man is arrested on a slew of charges after police say he hit an unoccupied car while driving intoxicated, fled the scene, and assaulted officers upon his arrest.

Lyndon Ford, 20, of Tyler is charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport, and accident involving damage to a vehicle.

On Sunday, police say they responded to a noise disturbance in the 460 block of Paluxy. Ford was at his apartment and was visibly intoxicated. However, because he was inside his residence no action was taken by police.

Officers later responded to a rollover accident report in the 4800 block of Inverness. Witnesses told police the driver of a jeep had collided with another vehicle that was parked in a driveway and was unoccupied. Witnesses told police the driver had exited the jeep and fled on foot away from the scene. Police were able to determine the jeep belonged to Ford.

Officers located Ford walking down a public street. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Detective Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department tells KLTV during the arrest Ford kicked an officer.

He was taken to ETMC after he reported having trouble breathing. Erbaugh says while at the hospital Ford bit two Tyler P.D. officers.

Ford was taken to the Smith County Jail after being released from the hospital. His bonds total $33,500.

