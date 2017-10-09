Louisiana woman charged in Walmart robbery sentenced to probation

A Louisiana woman charged in connection with the aggravated robbery at a Tyler area Wal-mart earlier this year won’t serve time in prison as long as she obeys the law.

Breonna Deneitra Poole, of Bossier City, was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation under a plea agreement. She will be under the supervision of a probation office in Louisiana.

Poole was charged and indicted for the aggravated robbery with four others from Louisiana: Letroy Merritt, the former store manager, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Sept. 28; Zaira Patterson was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July; Justice Lashay Poole is scheduled for a plea hearing on Nov. 15.

Breonna Poole’s sentence comes with a list of at least 70 terms and conditions, which she signed. A no-contact rule in her probation order was suspended to allow communication with Merritt only for the purpose of communicating with their child.

If Poole is ever found to have violated any one of those, Judge Jack Skeen warned her she will be brought back to Smith County and would be eligible for the maximum sentence allowed by Texas Penal Code. For aggravated robbery, that could mean up to life in prison.

“You understand then, it’s extremely important for you to follow all the terms and conditions of your deferred adjudication?” Skeen asked.

“Correct,” Poole said, before entering a guilty plea.

If she completes the probation with no violation, the indictment will be tossed and will not be on her record. No restitution was ordered.

